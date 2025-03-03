Gruss & Co. LLC Invests $1.89 Million in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Gruss & Co. LLC bought a new position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,892,000. NIKE accounts for approximately 8.1% of Gruss & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth $642,000. Cacti Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $9,987,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,384,000. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. now owns 25,835 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 6,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 5,745.9% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,652 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 8,504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $79.43 on Monday. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.62 and a 1-year high of $105.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.01.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 36.99%. The firm had revenue of $12.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.38%.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 169,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total value of $12,361,581.56. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 896,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,301,708.56. This trade represents a 15.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 2,500 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $76.65 per share, with a total value of $191,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,636,989.95. This trade represents a 7.84 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NKE shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on NIKE from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $92.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.77.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

