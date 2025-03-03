Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOF) Short Interest Update

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,263,500 shares, an increase of 84.4% from the January 31st total of 1,227,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 48.6 days.
Grupo Financiero Banorte Stock Up 10.3 %
GBOOF traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.44. 397 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,868. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.11. Grupo Financiero Banorte has a 1-year low of $6.10 and a 1-year high of $11.29.
About Grupo Financiero Banorte
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Grupo Financiero Banorte
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Bearish Investors Can Seek Refuge in Recession-Resistant ETFs
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- 3 Oversold Magnificent Seven Stocks at Key Levels: Buy Now?
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- 3M to Hit $175 by Mid-Year, and Higher Highs Are Likely
Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Financiero Banorte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Financiero Banorte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.