Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOF) Short Interest Update

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,263,500 shares, an increase of 84.4% from the January 31st total of 1,227,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 48.6 days.

Grupo Financiero Banorte Stock Up 10.3 %

GBOOF traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.44. 397 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,868. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.11. Grupo Financiero Banorte has a 1-year low of $6.10 and a 1-year high of $11.29.

About Grupo Financiero Banorte

Grupo Financiero Banorte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of banking and financial products and services in Mexico and internationally. The company accepts checking, current, retirement, and payroll accounts; and provides loans, including mortgage, car, payroll, personal, structured, syndicated, SME loans, and credit cards, as well as letter of credit financing, acquisition funding, and import and export foreign trade financing.

