Grayscale Ethereum Trust (NYSEARCA:ETHE) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (NYSEARCA:ETHE – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $18.51, but opened at $19.73. Grayscale Ethereum Trust shares last traded at $19.05, with a volume of 2,087,283 shares traded.
Grayscale Ethereum Trust Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 3.40.
About Grayscale Ethereum Trust
The Grayscale Ethereum Trust ETF (ETHE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long eth, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of ether (ETH). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in ether. ETHE was launched on Dec 14, 2017 and is issued by Grayscale.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Grayscale Ethereum Trust
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- Bearish Investors Can Seek Refuge in Recession-Resistant ETFs
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- 3 Oversold Magnificent Seven Stocks at Key Levels: Buy Now?
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- 3M to Hit $175 by Mid-Year, and Higher Highs Are Likely
Receive News & Ratings for Grayscale Ethereum Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grayscale Ethereum Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.