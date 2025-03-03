GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIPS) Shares Sold by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIPS – Free Report) by 40.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,222 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF worth $196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIPS. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF by 1,198.4% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 11,984 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF by 266.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 52,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 38,125 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $142,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $385,000. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 75,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 15,267 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:HIPS opened at $13.21 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.00. GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF has a 1-year low of $12.29 and a 1-year high of $13.40. The firm has a market cap of $75.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.49.

The GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF (HIPS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the TFMS HIPS index. The fund tracks an index of assets that tend to produce high income and pass through that income without being taxed at the constituent level. These include REITs, MLPs, BDCs and debt-based closed-end funds.

