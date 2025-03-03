Grandfield & Dodd LLC Sells 40 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 672 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 4,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 41 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $980.56 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $947.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $833.29. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $542.01 and a 1-year high of $1,064.50. The firm has a market cap of $419.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.07. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 35,868 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $888.08, for a total transaction of $31,853,653.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,241.12. This trade represents a 99.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 255,017 shares of company stock worth $246,653,898. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NFLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,150.00 target price (up previously from $950.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Netflix from $1,040.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,021.70.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

