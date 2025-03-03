Grandfield & Dodd LLC Lowers Stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC decreased its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 363,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,607 shares during the period. RTX comprises 2.6% of Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $42,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 545.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,478,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,845,000 after buying an additional 2,094,834 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in RTX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,340,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in RTX by 19,052.5% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,043,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,792 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in RTX by 190.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,514,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,202,000 after purchasing an additional 993,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in RTX by 4.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,471,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,004,000 after purchasing an additional 852,183 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $133.02 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $122.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.41. The company has a market capitalization of $177.19 billion, a PE ratio of 37.47, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.82. RTX Co. has a 52 week low of $88.95 and a 52 week high of $133.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.99.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 5.91%. Analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.99%.

In related news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 14,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.23, for a total value of $1,813,226.13. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,739,750.45. The trade was a 24.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Troy D. Brunk sold 2,872 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total value of $361,728.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,272 shares in the company, valued at $664,008.40. This represents a 35.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,334 shares of company stock valued at $4,639,194. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $132.00 to $153.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Vertical Research upgraded RTX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RTX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.40.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

