Grandfield & Dodd LLC Cuts Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC cut its holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 253,618 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 657 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $15,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Shell during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,433,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Shell by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 91,534 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,735,000 after buying an additional 34,103 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Shell by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,764 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Shell by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 13,447 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,826 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shell by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,938,735 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,562,412,000 after purchasing an additional 408,088 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Shell alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SHEL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Shell from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $66.50 to $79.80 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group raised shares of Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Shell from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Shell from $82.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shell presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.11.

Shell Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE SHEL opened at $67.42 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.63. Shell plc has a 1-year low of $60.15 and a 1-year high of $74.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.54.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The energy company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.54). Shell had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 5.57%. Equities research analysts expect that Shell plc will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shell Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.716 per share. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.97%.

About Shell

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.