Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lowered its holdings in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 664 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $2,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LOPE. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 186.2% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 18,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the 4th quarter worth approximately $295,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

Grand Canyon Education Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ LOPE opened at $179.82 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.74. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.17 and a twelve month high of $192.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.05.

Insider Transactions at Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education ( NASDAQ:LOPE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $292.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.62 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 30.67%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Dilek Marsh sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.07, for a total value of $249,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 21,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,516,366.18. This represents a 6.62 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LOPE shares. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $181.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on LOPE

About Grand Canyon Education

(Free Report)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.