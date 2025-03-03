Grafton Group plc (OTCMKTS:GROUF) Short Interest Update

Grafton Group plc (OTCMKTS:GROUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 47.1% from the January 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Grafton Group Stock Performance

Shares of GROUF stock remained flat at $11.00 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Grafton Group has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $12.84.

Grafton Group Company Profile

See Also

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, Finland, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building materials, paint, tools, ironmongery, fixings, and accessories, workwear and PPE, and spare parts; materials and plant for mechanical services, heating, plumbing, and air movement; and trade, DIY, and self-build markets with building materials, timber, doors and floors, plumbing and heating, bathrooms, and landscaping products under the Selco, Leyland SDM, Chadwicks, MacBlair, Isero, Polvo, Gunters en Meuser, TG Lynes, and IKH brands.

