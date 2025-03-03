Grafton Group plc (OTCMKTS:GROUF) Short Interest Update

Grafton Group plc (OTCMKTS:GROUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 47.1% from the January 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Grafton Group Stock Performance
Shares of GROUF stock remained flat at $11.00 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Grafton Group has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $12.84.
Grafton Group Company Profile
