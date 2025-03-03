Goodfellow Inc. (GDL) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 5th

Goodfellow Inc. (TSE:GDL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 5th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Wednesday, March 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th.
Goodfellow Stock Performance
TSE GDL opened at C$12.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$102.12 million, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.35, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$12.42 and a 200-day moving average of C$13.50. Goodfellow has a 52-week low of C$11.20 and a 52-week high of C$16.06.
Goodfellow Company Profile
