Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) Shares Purchased by Sage Rhino Capital LLC

Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Free Report) by 23.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 252,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,639 shares during the quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC owned about 0.22% of Goldman Sachs BDC worth $3,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 4,607.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 149.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Principal Street Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC during the 3rd quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC during the 4th quarter worth about $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.72% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs BDC Stock Performance

Shares of GSBD opened at $13.03 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.20. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a one year low of $11.72 and a one year high of $15.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 1.06.

Goldman Sachs BDC Increases Dividend

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. This is a positive change from Goldman Sachs BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 315.79%.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

