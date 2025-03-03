Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) Holdings Trimmed by Keystone Wealth Services LLC

Keystone Wealth Services LLC lowered its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 695 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GBIL. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 8,020.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 13,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 35.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,707,000 after purchasing an additional 20,166 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF stock opened at $100.17 on Monday. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF has a twelve month low of $99.66 and a twelve month high of $100.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.04.

About Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

