Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 509 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Globe Life by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,545,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,480,000 after acquiring an additional 115,432 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Globe Life by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 105,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,154,000 after buying an additional 8,663 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Globe Life in the 4th quarter worth about $487,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Globe Life by 85.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after buying an additional 9,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Globe Life by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 3,662 shares during the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globe Life Price Performance

GL stock opened at $127.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.81. Globe Life Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.95 and a 1 year high of $129.05.

Globe Life Increases Dividend

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.02. Globe Life had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 18.53%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Globe Life Inc. will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd. This is a boost from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.04%.

Insider Activity at Globe Life

In other Globe Life news, CEO Frank M. Svoboda sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total transaction of $1,345,410.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,317,529.88. This represents a 36.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total value of $339,690.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,122 shares in the company, valued at $579,964.06. This trade represents a 36.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 75,678 shares of company stock worth $8,799,822. Insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Globe Life from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Globe Life from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded Globe Life from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $143.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Globe Life from $126.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Globe Life in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.60.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

