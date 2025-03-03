Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) Short Interest Update

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, a decrease of 39.7% from the January 31st total of 29,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 122.4% in the third quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the period.

Get Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF alerts:

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF stock traded down $1.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $70.48. The company had a trading volume of 14,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,616. The stock has a market cap of $907.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21 and a beta of 1.02. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a 1-year low of $59.85 and a 1-year high of $74.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.80.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Dividend Announcement

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a $0.4052 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

(Get Free Report)

The Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (CATH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Catholic Values index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected from the S&P 500. The cap-weighted index omits companies from certain industries at odds with Catholic values. CATH was launched on Apr 18, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.