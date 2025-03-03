GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.680-0.720 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.810. The company issued revenue guidance of $936.0 million-$942.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $941.8 million. GitLab also updated its Q1 2026 guidance to 0.140-0.150 EPS.

GitLab Price Performance

NASDAQ:GTLB traded down $3.96 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $56.25. 6,950,117 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,836,672. The stock has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of -175.78 and a beta of 0.63. GitLab has a twelve month low of $40.72 and a twelve month high of $76.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.38 and a 200 day moving average of $58.61.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.16). GitLab had a negative return on equity of 11.72% and a negative net margin of 6.83%. Equities research analysts anticipate that GitLab will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GTLB has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on GitLab from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on GitLab from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on GitLab from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of GitLab from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of GitLab from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GitLab presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.27.

Insider Activity

In other GitLab news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 10,000 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.59, for a total value of $675,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 242,803 shares in the company, valued at $16,411,054.77. The trade was a 3.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sytse Sijbrandij sold 84,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $5,291,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 740,257 shares of company stock valued at $44,710,867. 21.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About GitLab

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Further Reading

