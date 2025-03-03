Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $117.16 and last traded at $117.01, with a volume of 1457128 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $114.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.08.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $145.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 315.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.23. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 31.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 854.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total transaction of $260,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,597,559.49. This represents a 1.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 293,356 shares of company stock valued at $29,166,240 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gilead Sciences

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Swedbank AB increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,047,609 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $171,672,000 after acquiring an additional 189,622 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.3% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 38,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 7.4% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 7,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 17,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

