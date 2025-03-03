GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.14), Zacks reports. GigaCloud Technology had a return on equity of 40.32% and a net margin of 11.75%.

GigaCloud Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GCT traded down $0.92 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.01. 2,239,940 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 965,400. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.36. GigaCloud Technology has a 12-month low of $15.61 and a 12-month high of $45.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $655.96 million, a P/E ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.94.

Insider Activity at GigaCloud Technology

In other GigaCloud Technology news, CTO Xin Wan sold 80,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total transaction of $1,771,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 867,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,207,335.60. The trade was a 8.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Marshall Bernes acquired 5,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $87,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,500. The trade was a 12.50 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,811,979 shares of company stock valued at $61,233,745 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

GigaCloud Technology Company Profile

GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise in the United States and internationally. The company offers GigaCloud Marketplace integrates product discovery to payments to logistics tools into one easy-to-use platform. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.

