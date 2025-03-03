Gentry Private Wealth LLC Sells 25,652 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Gentry Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 97.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,652 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 1.2% of Gentry Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Gentry Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Caitlin John LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of VUG stock opened at $405.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $393.87 billion, a PE ratio of 37.80 and a beta of 1.12. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $321.29 and a 12-month high of $429.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $417.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $400.79.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

