Gentry Private Wealth LLC Reduces Holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Gentry Private Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the period. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF accounts for approximately 4.5% of Gentry Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Gentry Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LMBS. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,560,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,985,000 after buying an additional 929,010 shares during the last quarter. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,777,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 94.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 454,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,100,000 after acquiring an additional 221,157 shares during the period. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $10,901,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 87.4% during the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 442,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,258,000 after acquiring an additional 206,322 shares during the period.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock opened at $49.14 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.69 and its 200-day moving average is $48.90. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $45.06 and a 12 month high of $51.49.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

