Gentry Private Wealth LLC Lowers Stake in Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:CLIP)

Gentry Private Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:CLIP – Free Report) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Gentry Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Gentry Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CLIP. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 400,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,134,000 after buying an additional 80,858 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 246,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,720,000 after buying an additional 4,167 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 192,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,295,000 after buying an additional 68,838 shares during the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $12,714,000. Finally, Curtis Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 122,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,295,000 after buying an additional 9,618 shares during the last quarter.

Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF stock opened at $100.43 on Monday. Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 52-week low of $100.04 and a 52-week high of $100.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.30.

Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Company Profile

The Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (CLIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive 1-3 month US T-Bill – USD index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a time to maturity of one to three months. CLIP was launched on Jun 20, 2023 and is managed by Global X.

