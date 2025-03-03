Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC Increases Stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 706,733 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,151 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for 5.5% of Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC owned 0.13% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $24,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 20.2% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 17,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 46,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after buying an additional 3,297 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 78,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after acquiring an additional 20,286 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $36.43 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.94. The company has a market capitalization of $23.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 0.91. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $33.11 and a 52 week high of $38.00.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Recommended Stories

