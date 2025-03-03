Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC Acquires 25 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 93 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 2,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 11.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 64,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,756,000 after buying an additional 6,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,181,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $598.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $83.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.18 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $478.25 and a twelve month high of $648.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $626.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $607.21.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

