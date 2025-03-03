Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX) Major Shareholder Special Credit Pa Centerbridge Sells 349,351 Shares

Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Special Credit Pa Centerbridge sold 349,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total value of $3,479,535.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,098,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,577,803.08. This represents a 3.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Special Credit Pa Centerbridge also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 25th, Special Credit Pa Centerbridge sold 88,061 shares of Garrett Motion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total value of $875,326.34.

Garrett Motion stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,352,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,558. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.60. Garrett Motion Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.13 and a 1 year high of $10.39.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 15th. Garrett Motion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.90%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTX. Gates Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Garrett Motion in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,068,000. Prevatt Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of Garrett Motion by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Prevatt Capital Ltd now owns 3,250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,348,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Garrett Motion by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,866,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,886,000 after purchasing an additional 278,107 shares during the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Garrett Motion by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,710,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,170,000 after purchasing an additional 431,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Garrett Motion by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,163,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,536,000 after purchasing an additional 130,873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Garrett Motion in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Garrett Motion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharging, air and fluid compression, and high-speed electric motor technologies for original equipment manufacturers and distributors worldwide. The company offers cutting-edge technology for the mobility and industrial space, including light vehicles, commercial vehicles, and industrial applications.

