Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) Short Interest Up 116.9% in February

Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,000 shares, a growth of 116.9% from the January 31st total of 46,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GAIA shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gaia in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Gaia from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Roth Mkm started coverage on Gaia in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Gaia to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Gaia Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gaia

Shares of NASDAQ:GAIA opened at $4.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $110.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.44 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Gaia has a 12 month low of $2.84 and a 12 month high of $6.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.15.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Gaia during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Topline Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gaia in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gaia by 13.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 179,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 21,870 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gaia by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 190,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 7,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Gaia by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 406,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 27,289 shares in the last quarter. 40.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gaia

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company has a digital content library with various titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet connected devices.

Featured Stories

