Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) Position Lifted by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Free Report) by 35.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,582,036 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 673,559 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 1.42% of Fulton Financial worth $49,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FULT. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Fulton Financial in the third quarter worth about $33,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Fulton Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,455 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 6,519 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,517 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Fulton Financial

In other news, President Angela M. Snyder sold 13,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $275,632.18. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 63,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,317,580.58. This represents a 17.30 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Curtis J. Myers sold 24,192 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $511,902.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 155,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,299,817.36. This trade represents a 13.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Fulton Financial Trading Up 1.5 %

Fulton Financial stock opened at $19.82 on Monday. Fulton Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $13.87 and a 52-week high of $22.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.49.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 15.87%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Fulton Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. This is a positive change from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FULT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Hovde Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fulton Financial from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Fulton Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Fulton Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Stephens upgraded Fulton Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.64.

About Fulton Financial

(Free Report)

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

