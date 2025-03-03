Franklin FTSE India ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIN) Hits New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Franklin FTSE India ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $33.87 and last traded at $34.26, with a volume of 337561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.53.

Franklin FTSE India ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin FTSE India ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. raised its holdings in Franklin FTSE India ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 11,161,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,020,000 after acquiring an additional 750,000 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Franklin FTSE India ETF by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,795,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,041,000 after acquiring an additional 560,000 shares during the period. Ativo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Franklin FTSE India ETF during the third quarter valued at about $17,377,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Franklin FTSE India ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,794,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Franklin FTSE India ETF by 91.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 407,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,440,000 after acquiring an additional 194,345 shares during the period.

Franklin FTSE India ETF Company Profile

The Franklin FTSE India ETF (FLIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE India RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Indian securities. FLIN was launched on Feb 6, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

