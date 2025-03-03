Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.14.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on FOXF shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Fox Factory from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Fox Factory from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Fox Factory from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Fox Factory from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th.
Shares of Fox Factory stock opened at $27.73 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.66. Fox Factory has a 12 month low of $25.17 and a 12 month high of $54.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.66, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.62.
Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 5.23% and a net margin of 0.78%. The business had revenue of $352.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.31 million. As a group, analysts predict that Fox Factory will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets performance-defining products and system worldwide. The company offers powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks; lift kits and components with shock products and aftermarket accessory packages for trucks; and mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products.
