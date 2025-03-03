Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.14.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FOXF shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Fox Factory from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Fox Factory from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Fox Factory from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Fox Factory from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Fox Factory by 301.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Fox Factory during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 36.5% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the fourth quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000.

Shares of Fox Factory stock opened at $27.73 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.66. Fox Factory has a 12 month low of $25.17 and a 12 month high of $54.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.66, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 5.23% and a net margin of 0.78%. The business had revenue of $352.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.31 million. As a group, analysts predict that Fox Factory will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets performance-defining products and system worldwide. The company offers powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks; lift kits and components with shock products and aftermarket accessory packages for trucks; and mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products.

