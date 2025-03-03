Fox Co. (FOXA) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 5th

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) declared a semi-annual dividend on Monday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share on Wednesday, March 26th. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th.

FOX has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.1% per year over the last three years. FOX has a payout ratio of 13.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect FOX to earn $4.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.1%.

Get FOX alerts:

FOX Stock Up 2.1 %

FOXA opened at $57.60 on Monday. FOX has a fifty-two week low of $28.28 and a fifty-two week high of $58.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.67 and a 200-day moving average of $46.19. The company has a market capitalization of $26.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. FOX had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that FOX will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital boosted their price target on FOX from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of FOX to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of FOX in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of FOX from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on FOX from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.19.

View Our Latest Stock Report on FOX

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FOX news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total value of $3,083,860.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,200,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,849,832.54. The trade was a 4.61 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Adam G. Ciongoli sold 1,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total value of $69,178.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,618,324.61. This trade represents a 4.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

FOX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.