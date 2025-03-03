Fourth Sail Capital LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP)

Fourth Sail Capital LP decreased its holdings in shares of Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP – Free Report) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,454,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160,972 shares during the period. Corporación América Airports accounts for 8.1% of Fourth Sail Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Fourth Sail Capital LP owned approximately 0.89% of Corporación América Airports worth $27,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Corporación América Airports by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 366,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,880,000 after buying an additional 29,462 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Corporación América Airports by 6.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 266,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,648,000 after acquiring an additional 16,838 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corporación América Airports during the fourth quarter valued at $245,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Corporación América Airports by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 42,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 11,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its stake in Corporación América Airports by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 45,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 10,644 shares in the last quarter. 12.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CAAP stock opened at $18.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.97. Corporación América Airports S.A. has a one year low of $13.74 and a one year high of $20.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.14 and its 200 day moving average is $18.30.

Corporación América Airports SA, through its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 52 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly known as A.C.I. Airports International S.à r.l. and changed its name to Corporación América Airports SA in September 2017.

