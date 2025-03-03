Fourth Sail Capital LP Has $13.37 Million Stake in DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO)

Fourth Sail Capital LP lowered its stake in DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Free Report) by 33.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,187,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 584,334 shares during the period. DLocal makes up approximately 4.0% of Fourth Sail Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Fourth Sail Capital LP owned about 0.40% of DLocal worth $13,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of DLocal in the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in DLocal in the 4th quarter worth $300,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in DLocal by 108.5% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,613,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,183 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in DLocal by 265,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656 shares during the period. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DLocal in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLO stock opened at $9.56 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.28 and a 200-day moving average of $10.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.90. DLocal Limited has a 52-week low of $6.57 and a 52-week high of $18.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

DLocal ( NASDAQ:DLO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.15. The firm had revenue of $204.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.98 million. DLocal had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 32.59%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DLocal Limited will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised DLocal from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Susquehanna upped their price target on DLocal from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of DLocal from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of DLocal from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down from $11.00) on shares of DLocal in a report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.06.

DLocal Company Profile

DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. The company offers pay-in solution which the business and get paid for their products and services through various payment methods, including international and local cards, online bank transfers and direct debit, cash, and alternative payment methods.

