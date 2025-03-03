Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE – Free Report) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 390,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,521 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.44% of Fortrea worth $7,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortrea by 26.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Fortrea by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Fortrea by 97.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 6,398 shares during the period. Cohen Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortrea by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 146,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,934,000 after acquiring an additional 42,187 shares during the period. Finally, Hara Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortrea during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000.

Several research firms have recently commented on FTRE. Baird R W lowered Fortrea from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fortrea in a report on Friday, November 8th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Fortrea from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Citigroup lowered Fortrea from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Fortrea from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTRE opened at $13.85 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.05, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.20. Fortrea Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.48 and a 12-month high of $41.02.

In other Fortrea news, CEO Thomas Pike sold 11,268 shares of Fortrea stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $203,274.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,884,018.72. The trade was a 6.58 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 12,386 shares of company stock valued at $219,751 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.

