Flputnam Investment Management Co. Trims Stock Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. trimmed its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,388 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 85 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $33,584,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 16,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,515,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 5,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Tyler Technologies

In other news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 6,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $613.75, for a total value of $4,144,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,314,672.50. This trade represents a 36.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $617.59, for a total value of $4,022,981.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,772,561.06. The trade was a 7.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,766 shares of company stock valued at $13,548,346 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tyler Technologies Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE TYL opened at $607.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.14 billion, a PE ratio of 100.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.78. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $397.80 and a 12-month high of $661.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $598.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $597.73.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.57). Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 12.30%. As a group, analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TYL has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $701.00 to $747.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $775.00 price objective (up from $685.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $660.00 to $728.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $676.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.