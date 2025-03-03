Flputnam Investment Management Co. Sells 18,628 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. cut its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 88.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,628 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Davis Rea LTD. increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 224.8% in the fourth quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 16,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,528,000 after purchasing an additional 11,354 shares in the last quarter. Motco increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 18,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,774,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 11,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,002,000 after purchasing an additional 3,719 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 140.3% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 59,278.6% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 280,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,697,000 after purchasing an additional 279,795 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ROP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $630.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $675.00 price objective (up from $665.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird set a $665.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $569.00 to $562.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $539.00 to $558.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $623.60.

ROP stock opened at $584.50 on Monday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $499.47 and a 52 week high of $593.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $546.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $549.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.05.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.25, for a total transaction of $201,912.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,187 shares in the company, valued at $11,612,571.75. This trade represents a 1.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $578.04, for a total transaction of $578,040.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,504,253.28. This trade represents a 2.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,101 shares of company stock worth $4,712,045 over the last 90 days. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

