Flputnam Investment Management Co. Has $1.10 Million Stock Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,508 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Hershey by 248.0% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Hershey by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, City State Bank raised its position in shares of Hershey by 210.0% in the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling at Hershey
In related news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 278 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $41,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,936. The trade was a 9.39 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Hershey Trading Up 0.2 %
NYSE HSY opened at $172.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $34.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $140.13 and a 12 month high of $211.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $160.58 and a 200-day moving average of $177.00.
Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.29. Hershey had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 19.83%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hershey Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $1.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.28%.
Hershey Profile
The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.
