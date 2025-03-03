Flputnam Investment Management Co. Cuts Stock Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. cut its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 50.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,053 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 92.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,637,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,662,671 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,867,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,755,000 after purchasing an additional 54,909 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 3.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,152,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,894,000 after purchasing an additional 138,663 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Snowflake by 27.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,043,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,402,000 after buying an additional 881,700 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in Snowflake by 19,399.2% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,572,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,459,000 after buying an additional 2,559,144 shares during the period. 65.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

In other news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $2,700,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 691,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,515,900. The trade was a 2.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank Slootman sold 127,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $22,427,283.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 195,281 shares in the company, valued at $34,418,276.25. The trade was a 39.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 299,411 shares of company stock worth $50,608,213. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on SNOW. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $188.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $208.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $210.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snowflake has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.92.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Snowflake

Snowflake Stock Performance

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $176.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.35 billion, a PE ratio of -52.14 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.77. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $107.13 and a one year high of $194.40.

Snowflake Profile

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.