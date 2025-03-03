Flputnam Investment Management Co. Cuts Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 805 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,682,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,637,000 after purchasing an additional 255,991 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,475,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,775,000 after buying an additional 22,565 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,329,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,274,000 after buying an additional 134,169 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,817,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,595,000 after buying an additional 15,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,560,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,126,000 after buying an additional 7,447 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

IVW stock opened at $101.17 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $56.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 1.07. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $107.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $103.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.47.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

