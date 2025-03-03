Flputnam Investment Management Co. Acquires 1,036 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,662 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Genuine Parts stock opened at $125.02 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 0.94. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $112.74 and a 12 month high of $164.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 25.28% and a net margin of 3.85%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is presently 63.68%.

In other Genuine Parts news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 1,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.78, for a total value of $194,214.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,357 shares in the company, valued at $1,371,698.46. The trade was a 12.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Genuine Parts from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Redburn Atlantic raised Genuine Parts to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Genuine Parts from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Loop Capital started coverage on Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research cut Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.63.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

