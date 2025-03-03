Fisher Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 707,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,659 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Ovintiv worth $28,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in shares of Ovintiv by 3,180.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in shares of Ovintiv by 100.8% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Ovintiv by 43.9% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Ovintiv by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Stock Performance

Shares of OVV opened at $43.47 on Monday. Ovintiv Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.90 and a 1 year high of $55.95. The company has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.03 and a 200-day moving average of $42.13.

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OVV shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.88.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

