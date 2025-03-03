Fisher Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 960,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,333 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 1.68% of Agios Pharmaceuticals worth $31,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AGIO. Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $97,199,000. Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,767,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,331,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,586,000 after acquiring an additional 216,484 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. grew its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 19.7% during the third quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 1,044,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,392,000 after acquiring an additional 172,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 612,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,208,000 after buying an additional 163,503 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, insider Tsveta Milanova sold 2,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.18, for a total transaction of $90,232.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,906 shares in the company, valued at $608,395.08. This represents a 12.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $35.54 on Monday. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.14 and a 52-week high of $62.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.89 and a 200-day moving average of $42.70.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by ($0.05). Agios Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 1,845.92% and a negative return on equity of 2.51%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AGIO shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.57.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the field of cellular metabolism in the United States. Its lead product includes PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias.

