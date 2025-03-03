Fisher Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Free Report) by 97.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,524,297 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,722,115 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Wipro worth $26,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WIT. BSW Wealth Partners boosted its position in Wipro by 2.8% during the third quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 88,446 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Wipro by 13.2% during the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,244 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc boosted its position in Wipro by 3.7% during the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 92,352 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wipro during the third quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC purchased a new position in Wipro during the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Wipro alerts:

Wipro Price Performance

Shares of Wipro stock opened at $3.28 on Monday. Wipro Limited has a 12 month low of $2.55 and a 12 month high of $3.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Wipro ( NYSE:WIT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The information technology services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Wipro had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 15.46%. As a group, analysts predict that Wipro Limited will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on WIT. UBS Group raised Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. HSBC raised Wipro from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WIT

About Wipro

(Free Report)

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through IT Services and IT Products segments. The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wipro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wipro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.