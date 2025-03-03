Fisher Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 19.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 816,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,281 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.48% of Webster Financial worth $45,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBS. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Webster Financial by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Webster Financial by 8.5% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Webster Financial by 5.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the third quarter worth $209,000. Finally, M&G PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. M&G PLC now owns 207,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,743,000 after purchasing an additional 17,746 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Webster Financial Stock Up 0.4 %

WBS stock opened at $56.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.81. Webster Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $39.33 and a 12 month high of $63.99. The company has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.29.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $661.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.53 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 18.39%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WBS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Webster Financial from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Webster Financial from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Webster Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.08.

Read Our Latest Analysis on WBS

Insider Buying and Selling at Webster Financial

In related news, CEO John R. Ciulla sold 8,000 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.43, for a total value of $459,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 210,051 shares in the company, valued at $12,063,228.93. The trade was a 3.67 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Laurence C. Morse sold 13,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.07, for a total value of $780,728.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,110,988.56. The trade was a 41.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Webster Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.