Fisher Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 21.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 345,768 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 61,962 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.57% of UFP Industries worth $38,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UFPI. FMR LLC grew its holdings in UFP Industries by 13.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,635,577 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $214,604,000 after purchasing an additional 193,891 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,225,972 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,675,000 after purchasing an additional 188,969 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 590,712 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,507,000 after buying an additional 81,950 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in UFP Industries by 109.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 135,996 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,844,000 after buying an additional 70,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in UFP Industries by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 631,404 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,847,000 after buying an additional 60,859 shares in the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UFPI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of UFP Industries in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of UFP Industries in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

Insider Transactions at UFP Industries

In related news, Director William G. Currie sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.59, for a total transaction of $721,563.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,739,712.60. This represents a 8.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UFPI opened at $107.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 4.88. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.75. UFP Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.29 and a fifty-two week high of $141.33.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The construction company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 6.23%. On average, analysts expect that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

UFP Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is a boost from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.68%.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

