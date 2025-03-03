Fisher Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 413,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 26,567 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Xylem worth $48,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Xylem by 122.4% in the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Xylem by 3,887.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Xylem by 318.2% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Xylem by 226.0% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XYL has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Xylem from $166.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Thursday, December 12th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Xylem from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Xylem from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Xylem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.90.

Xylem Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:XYL opened at $130.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $122.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.17. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.26 and a 52-week high of $146.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. Xylem had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Xylem’s payout ratio is presently 43.72%.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

