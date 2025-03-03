Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $42.59 Million Holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 407,954 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 24,658 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.61% of MKS Instruments worth $42,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 277.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 22.5% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 13,537.3% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,228 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 10,153 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $922,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in MKS Instruments by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,853 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.53, for a total value of $836,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,273,577.01. This represents a 11.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.80, for a total value of $34,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,146,048.40. This represents a 2.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MKS Instruments Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of MKS Instruments stock opened at $91.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 32.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.66. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.07 and a 52 week high of $147.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $108.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 3.19.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 18.94%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MKS Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 31.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MKSI shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $128.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on MKS Instruments from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup upgraded MKS Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on MKS Instruments from $156.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.08.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

