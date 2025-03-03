Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $34.53 Million Stock Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 493,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 36,021 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Qorvo worth $34,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Qorvo by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,528,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $157,920,000 after buying an additional 101,742 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Qorvo by 144.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,077,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,328,000 after buying an additional 637,087 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Qorvo by 140.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 835,336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,290,000 after buying an additional 487,621 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Qorvo by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 832,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,429,000 after buying an additional 160,534 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Qorvo by 377.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 816,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,125,000 after buying an additional 645,829 shares during the period. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Qorvo

In other Qorvo news, SVP Philip Chesley sold 4,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total value of $283,756.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,261 shares in the company, valued at $2,122,809.15. The trade was a 11.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Qorvo in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Qorvo from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Qorvo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $99.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.84.

Qorvo Trading Up 2.4 %

QRVO stock opened at $72.69 on Monday. Qorvo, Inc. has a one year low of $64.54 and a one year high of $130.99. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 259.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

