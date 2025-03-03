Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $32.77 Million Holdings in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 290,326 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,516 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.59% of UMB Financial worth $32,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMBF. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 403.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 866,848 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,114,000 after purchasing an additional 694,751 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in UMB Financial during the third quarter worth about $48,531,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in UMB Financial by 258.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 392,397 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,245,000 after buying an additional 282,783 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in UMB Financial by 438.8% in the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 320,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,693,000 after buying an additional 261,055 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $18,838,000. 87.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UMB Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ:UMBF opened at $110.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.82. UMB Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $76.00 and a 52 week high of $129.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.32.

UMB Financial Dividend Announcement

UMB Financial ( NASDAQ:UMBF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.24. UMB Financial had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 13.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UMB Financial Co. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is 17.80%.

Insider Transactions at UMB Financial

In other news, Director Kevin Charles Gallagher sold 527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.13, for a total value of $60,146.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,484,831.30. The trade was a 3.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $380,135.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 334,347 shares in the company, valued at $36,313,427.67. This represents a 1.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on UMB Financial from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 target price (down from $130.00) on shares of UMB Financial in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on UMB Financial from $123.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of UMB Financial in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UMB Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.14.

UMB Financial Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

