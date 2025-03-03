Fisher Asset Management LLC Acquires 5,417 Shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 663,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,417 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.47% of ATI worth $36,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC boosted its stake in ATI by 4,401.2% during the third quarter. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC now owns 9,410,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $629,683,000 after acquiring an additional 9,201,818 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ATI by 0.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,952,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,709,000 after purchasing an additional 5,165 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ATI by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,371,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,750,000 after purchasing an additional 24,224 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of ATI by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 891,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,049,000 after purchasing an additional 12,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ATI by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 690,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,989,000 after buying an additional 104,267 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling at ATI

In other ATI news, SVP Tina Killough Busch sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.41, for a total value of $657,459.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,994 shares in the company, valued at $1,726,261.54. The trade was a 27.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert S. Wetherbee sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.99, for a total transaction of $1,474,750.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 436,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,745,772.57. The trade was a 5.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,498 shares of company stock worth $2,288,141 in the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ATI Stock Up 2.3 %

ATI opened at $58.25 on Monday. ATI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.58 and a fifty-two week high of $68.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.12 and its 200 day moving average is $59.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.10.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. ATI had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 8.43%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Research analysts expect that ATI Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ATI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark increased their price target on ATI from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com upgraded ATI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of ATI from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of ATI from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

ATI Profile

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

See Also

