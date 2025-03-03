Fisher Asset Management LLC Acquires 127,384 Shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 40.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 446,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,384 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.10% of Onsemi worth $28,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Onsemi by 3.0% in the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 7,177 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in Onsemi by 1.8% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 13,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in Onsemi by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 6,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its position in Onsemi by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 4,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in Onsemi by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on ON. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Onsemi from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Onsemi from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Onsemi from $77.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Onsemi from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Onsemi from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Onsemi presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.12.

Onsemi stock opened at $47.05 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.35. The stock has a market cap of $19.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.61. Onsemi has a 12-month low of $46.04 and a 12-month high of $85.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.03). Onsemi had a net margin of 22.21% and a return on equity of 20.10%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Onsemi will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

