First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a growth of 51.5% from the January 31st total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FYC opened at $74.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $445.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.96. First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $60.51 and a twelve month high of $85.01.

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.1473 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

About First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FYC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 213.9% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 3,367.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 2,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter worth about $200,000.

The First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (FYC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Small Cap Growth index. The fund tracks a quant-driven index that select stocks from a small-cap growth universe in an attempt to outperform the market. FYC was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

