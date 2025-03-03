First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) Shares Purchased by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 65.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,757 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FTSL. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 377.2% during the 4th quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FLC Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000.

Get First Trust Senior Loan ETF alerts:

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $45.96 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.25 and a 200 day moving average of $46.18. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $45.23 and a 12 month high of $46.99.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.